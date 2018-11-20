Metro Detroit weather: Don't expect warm temperatures until end of week

DETROIT - The sunshine looked fantastic today, but it was lazy.

Temperatures barely budged to highs around the freezing mark. Don't expect any warmer numbers until the end of the week.

Tonight, clouds increase and we may see a stray snow shower develop late. Accumulation looks unlikely. Lows will be in the upper 20s to near 30.

Wednesday

One of those stray snow showers may hang around through the morning commute. Then we'll see another burst of afternoon sun. Most area highs will finish in the low 30s.

Thursday

Thanksgiving Thursday is looking even colder (!?!?!). Temperatures will start in the teens and remain below freezing the entire day. On the bright side (pun intended), sunshine will be plentiful throughout the day, with only a light breeze.

So when America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Art Van steps off, temperatures will be solidly in the 20s. Lions fans won’t see much warmer numbers until the walk back to the car when the mercury may barely touch 30.

Friday

Temperatures start getting back to normal on Black Friday. If you’re in line overnight waiting for doorbusters, the thermometer will remain fairly steady in the upper 20s. Early sunshine and warmer air will take us to the low 40s by afternoon.

Weekend

Saturday, however, looks like a washout.

Rain will be likely through much of the day. Temperatures start in the mid-30s and rise to the mid-40s, and this may be our first average day in more than two weeks!

Rain will also make conditions unpleasant in Columbus for The Game. Chances of getting wet will diminish through The Game as Michigan takes on Ohio State with a noon kickoff.

We’ll finish the holiday week dry on Sunday with our warmest temperature since Nov. 7! Expect the mid-40s across the area.

More rain and cooler numbers return next week.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.