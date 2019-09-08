Metro Detroit weather: Don't give up on summer yet

DETROIT - Mostly cloudy tonight, with a sprinkle possible -- possibly even a stray, brief light shower. Lows in the mid 50s (12 degrees Celsius). North-northeast wind at 3 to 6 mph.

Becoming partly cloudy on Monday, with highs in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Monday night, with lows near 60 degrees (16 degrees Celsius).

A warm front crosses the area on Tuesday and, since that’s the front edge of a warmer air mass, that means temperatures head upward -- into the mid-to-upper 80s (30 to 31 degrees Celsius) as long as that front moves through by early afternoon. You’ll also notice the humidity jumping up, as well.

Warm and muggy Tuesday night, with lows only near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy with a scattered thunderstorm possible on Wednesday. Highs in the upper 80s (31 to 32 degrees Celsius).

Warm and muggy with a possible thunderstorm Wednesday night. Lows in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms on Thursday. Highs in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

A cold front crosses the area with a line of showers and storms on Friday. Highs in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius).

Next Weekend

This afternoon’s computer models give me greater confidence in a spectacular next weekend! If today’s computer models verify, we’ll have plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius) on Saturday, and in the low 80s (27 degrees Celsius) on Sunday.

