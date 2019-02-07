Metro Detroit weather: Dramatic swing in temperatures overnight

DETROIT - The swing in temperatures will be nothing short of dramatic Thursday night. We'll see numbers hit the low 50s around 8 p.m. before cold air pours in, taking us below freezing in most spots by midnight -- a drop of nearly 20 degrees in four hours.

Otherwise, the rain will end when cold air arrives midevening. Then the winds will start cranking up. Sustained winds will reach 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. A wind advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday.

It will feel much colder Friday morning than the 20 degrees will show on the thermometer.

Winds won't relent through the day Friday, and temperatures won't budge. It will feel like single digits and close to zero, at times. A lake-effect snow shower will be around at times, dropping visibility for drivers.

On Saturday, we will get the sunshine back with lighter winds by afternoon. Temperatures will only rise to the mid-20s after starting in single digits.

Sunday will bring a couple inches of snow late. Temperatures will return to normal levels early next week.

