Metro Detroit weather: Dreamin' about a dry Cruise

A very pleasant Friday is in progress, with a mix of sun and clouds across the area, which will continue through the afternoon.

There’s the small chance that a pop-up storm could develop, but most of us should have a dry day. Highs in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius) with reasonable humidity levels will make for a comfortable afternoon. Wind will be light and variable.

Today’s sunrise was at 6:42 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:33 p.m.

Mostly cloudy tonight, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius), with a south wind at 4 to 8 mph.

Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy on Saturday. And the same weather pattern we have today repeats itself with a pop-up thunderstorm possible Saturday afternoon or early evening -- best chance is between 8 Mile and the state line, and even better chances south of the state line. If you are going to the Woodward Dream Cruise, there’s a better likelihood that we’ll remain dry, but a storm is possible -- so check the radar often on our Local4Casters weather app to stay ahead of the weather. Also, make sure you stay hydrated because it’s going to be hot -- highs will reach the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius), and you’ll notice the humidity starting to get increasingly uncomfortable.

Any lingering pop-up storms early Saturday evening will die off after sunset, and the rest of the night should be dry, but warm with lows only dropping to near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Sunday starts dry, but we have a better chance for some organized thunderstorms in the afternoon…and some of those storms could be severe, with the primary severe threat being damaging wind gusts. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees (31 to 32 degrees Celsius). And it’ll be quite humid -- the heat index will be in the mid 90s (35 to 36 degrees Celsius).

Continued warm and muggy Sunday night, with lows in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Monday and Tuesday with a possible thunderstorm each day. Highs near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius), and it’ll still be humid.

A strong cold front comes in early Wednesday morning, which will usher in relief from the heat and humidity starting Wednesday afternoon.

