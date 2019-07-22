Metro Detroit weather: Drop in temperature finally brings some relief

DETROIT - Unless you haven’t been outside or even just stood by an open window today, you’ve undoubtedly noticed the big drop in temperature and humidity compared to the past few days. We did set some records on Saturday, as the high of 97 degrees (36 degrees Celsius) tied our record high for the day, set in 1977.

We also tied our mean temperature for the day, which is computed by adding the high to the low and dividing by two, with a mean of 86 degrees (30 degrees Celsius). The previous record was set in 2011. By the way, although we tied those records, anytime you have the same daily record that occurred on multiple years, the most recent occurrence is cited as the record for the day.

The lower humidity will allow temperatures to drop to a very comfortable mid-to-upper 50s tonight (12 to 14 degrees Celsius), under mostly clear skies and a light northwest wind.

Mostly sunny Tuesday morning, then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with the small chance for a scattered shower or thunderstorm as a weak cold front slides by. Many more of us won’t get rain than will, but we’re all at risk so keep an eye on our Local4Casters app’s radar if you have afternoon plans.

As former Local 4 Meteorologist Mal Sillars used to say, “Even if there’s only a 30% chance for a shower, it’s 100% if it pops up over your house.” Comfortable highs in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius) will feel very nice. Northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday’s sunrise is at 6:17 a.m., and Tuesday’s sunset is at 9:02 p.m.

Partly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the mid to upper 50s (12 to 14 degrees Celsius).

We then start a stretch of spectacular summer weather that you’ll definitely want to take advantage of. Expect mostly sunny days and mostly clear nights from Wednesday into Saturday, and possibly even Sunday depending upon which computer model verifies.

Highs will start off in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday, mid-80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius) on Thursday, upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius) on Friday and Saturday, and near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius) on Sunday.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-to-upper 50s (12 to 14 degrees Celsius) Tuesday night, in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius) Wednesday night, in the low to mid 60s (16 to 18 degrees Celsius) Thursday night, then rising into the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius) Friday night into the weekend.

As for humidity, we should remain very comfortable through Thursday, then start seeing it creep up Friday into the weekend.

