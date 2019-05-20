Metro Detroit weather: Dry and cooler

A wild ride Sunday with several severe storm reports across Michigan, including a tornado in Western Lower Michigan late Sunday. The skies have improved and we are waking up to partly cloudy skies across Metro Detroit Monday with some cooling ahead for the start of our work and school week. Skies will become partly sunny and the winds are picking up W 10-20 mph bringing in slightly cooler air as highs fall from the low 60s early in the day into the mid and upper 50s for most of the afternoon ahead. No rain in the forecast until Wednesday, so get outside this afternoon and enjoy a taste of early Spring.

Tuesday will start cooler with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s with some of the cooler spots in our far west and north suburbs. We will see a little more sunshine tomorrow and the winds will be lighter NNE 5-10 mph as highs head back into the low to mid 60s. Rain chances for Wednesday should be mainly in the middle of the day, lingering through the afternoon hours with lighter showers. Temps will be just shy of 70 degrees due to more clouds and the rain chances.

It looks like we may start Thursday with showers still hanging around, but most of the day should be dry and warming. We should see highs soaring into the low or even mid 80s without much threat of wet weather late Thursday or Friday. Friday looks great with upper 70s to low 80s and increasing highs clouds. That means rain is on the way for Saturday and we will keep a close eye on the upcoming holiday weekend. It looks like temps will be warm in the 70s to low 80s, but showers will be coming and going throughout. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

