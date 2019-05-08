Metro Detroit weather: Dry day, but lakeshore flood warning is in effect

DETROIT - We have temperatures in the upper 30s to low and mid 40s as you head out and about with partly cloudy skies.

Those clouds will be on the increase throughout the day with a little bit of milky sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

East siders will feel a few degrees cooler with winds ENE 7-17 mph gusting to 25 mph at times, and those winds have created a Lakeshore Flood Warning around Lake St. Clair and Lake Erie.

We also have a Lakeshore Flood Advisory for the shorelines of Lake Huron. Watch out for rising water levels and surges of water in those areas up and down the east side of Metro Detroit.

We should stay dry all day and evening with showers firing across parts of western and northern lower Michigan.

Thursday forecast

Showers and storms will move in overnight and will pick up during the Thursday morning commute. It’s going to a slow and sloppy ride, and then steady moderate thundershowers through the day with a few breaks and warming temps.

We should hit highs in the low 70s given a few midday or afternoon breaks, but showers will keep coming into Metro Detroit through the evening and we need to be on the lookout for some flooded roads and basements. Winds will switch SE to SW 10-25 mph helping us warm, but also pumping in more moisture into Friday morning.

Friday forecast

You can expect lingering showers for the first half of your Friday as temps tumble a bit into the upper 50s and holding steady. It will likely be cooler during the rain in the morning and lunch hour, and then gradual clearing and a few neighborhoods hitting 60 degrees.

Weekend forecast

Saturday looks bone dry for the Race For The Cure in Detroit although it will be cool in the lower 40s early.

Sun and clouds bring highs to near 60 degrees Saturday, and a few showers Sunday won’t spoil our Mother’s Day. It will not be raining all day but we will be tracking a few showers on Mom’s Day. We’ll keep you posted hoping to change that!

You can get your 7-Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.