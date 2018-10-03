Metro Detroit weather: Dry Wednesday, rain and storm chances Thursday

DETROIT - It’s a dry start to your Wednesday with some areas dealing with patchy fog mainly which would be worse if we had clear skies and colder temps.

Skies will be mostly cloudy most of the day with a chance for a little spit and drizzle during the mid morning, but the rest of the rain will hold off until after midnight tonight.

So morning lows in the low to mid 50s will warm into the mid 70s and may sneak closer to 80 degrees if we can get just a little clearing this afternoon. There’s always hope, but just don’t get those hopes up too high. Winds will be warming for most SSE 5-12 mph.

Thursday rain

Rain and thunder will race through Thursday morning between 3am and 7am, so when most of us are asleep.

Roads will be slippery and your commute will be slowed again by weather tomorrow. The great news is, sunshine will bust out and highs will head into the upper 60s and low 70s after a morning cold front passes.

Friday forecast

Friday looks tricky with cool temps in the upper 50s to low 60s through the afternoon and a chance for a few light showers. Most of the heavier rains will be west and north of Metro Detroit which will then move in our direction early Saturday morning. So, your Friday afternoon and evening plans will be cool and a little wet, but heavier showers are expected to start your weekend Saturday.

Be prepared for at least a wet and stormy start to your Saturday with a chance for more rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon as highs take aim at 80 degrees. Sunday will be a bit cooler in the low to mid 70s and mostly cloudy, mostly dry. More wet weather arrives Monday, Columbus Day, and Tuesday next week according to early model data -- stay tuned.

You can get your 7-Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.