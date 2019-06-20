Metro Detroit weather: Dry weekend forecast before rain returns next week

DETROIT - Despite Thursday's dreary finish, summer’s start still plans to shine.

Clouds will clear out Thursday evening following the light showers. Temperatures in most locations will end up in the low to mid-50s, but some cooler 40s will show up in our West and North zones. Check the 4ZONE forecast to find how Friday morning will start in your backyard.

We’ve been looking forward to Friday for a while, and it won’t disappoint. We’ll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds with near-normal highs in the upper 70s, low humidity and a light breeze. That’s a beautiful day to ring in the solstice at 11:54 a.m.

We have good news for the weekend. It looks like Saturday and most of Sunday should be dry. Saturday will be the pick of the pair with identical conditions to Friday.

On Sunday, we will get warmer and more humid, and have a shot at a late thunderstorm. Highs will reach the low 80s with heat index readings (remember those?) in the mid-80s.

Monday, unfortunately, looks like the most likely shot at showers and thunderstorms. Remember. the Ford Fireworks get underway at 9:55 p.m. from the Detroit Riverfront. As always, you can watch them live on Local 4. The warm and muggy conditions from Sunday will stick around, giving any thunderstorms plenty of instability to work with.

Tuesday doesn’t look much different, with drier and less humid (but not any cooler) conditions arriving by Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.