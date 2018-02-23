Metro Detroit weather: Expect a bit more rain this weekend before a warmup

DETROIT - We’ll get wet again before the weekend is done.

Tonight, expect cloudy skies and lows in the low 30s.

Saturday, clouds remain. Highs will be a bit cooler than today, hitting the low and mid-40s. Rain moves in very late Saturday night and moves out by early Sunday. It will only leave about a tenth of an inch, so that won't have an effect on river levels.

As of 4 p.m., the River Raisin at Blissfield is falling, but will stay above flood stage until Saturday afternoon. There is moderate flooding in Hamburg Township along the Huron River. The level there will remain steady and won’t fall below flood stage until Wednesday night.

Sunday, highs will hit the low (and possibly mid) 50s, but it will be around sunrise, and likely during the last of the rain. Drops wrap up by 9 a.m. and sunshine emerges. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-40s.

Next week starts with plenty of sunshine and above normal highs: mid-40s on Monday and near 50 on Tuesday. Measurable rain returns by Thursday with some snow showers by Friday. Temperatures cool back to normal by next weekend.

