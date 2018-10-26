Metro Detroit weather: Expect cloudy, wet weekend

DETROIT - Our weekend won’t win a beauty contest.

The clouds that invaded Thursday will remain through Sunday. For many of us, that’s all we’ll see Friday night. But there will be some scattered light rain this evening, mainly in our South Zone. Temperatures will fall to the low 40s by daybreak.

That's when rain will become more widespread. Much of our Saturday looks wet. Eastside locations will see fewer breaks in the rain than locations in our West Zone. Temperatures won't move much with highs only in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will remain light. Even when showers aren't around, the clouds will be.

So, for the second week in a row, Mother Nature may become the 12th (wo)man for a game in East Lansing. The Spartans kick off against Purdue at noon. Since the wetter part of this system will be to our east, expect fewer showers to make it to the field. And we’re not expecting any thunderstorms, so lightning delays are not in the game plan.

Sunday will start dry but rain will return by afternoon. Temperatures will be similar, starting near 40 and finishing in the mid to upper 40s. The Lions are at home hosting the Seahawks for a 1 p.m. kickoff.

Getting to the game and tailgating should be cloudy and cool, but showers may be around for the walk to the car and the drive home.

Halloween looks different yet again. The system we’re tracking for midweek now looks like it will move even faster. So rain chances look most likely late Tuesday through early Wednesday, leaving dry conditions for trick-or-treaters on Wednesday afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the mid 50s, so temperatures should be in the low 50s and upper 40s during prime candy time.

