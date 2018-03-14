Metro Detroit weather: Fair skies, cold Wednesday evening

DETROIT - Happy Pi Day, Detroit! Pi is the mathematical constant representing the ratio between a circle's circumference and its diameter. The number is 3.14 and today is 3/14. Whether you love math or tolerate it, it's cold with fair skies for everyone the rest of the day and evening.

Wednesday evening will be fair and cold. Quite a spread in temperatures with upper 20s north of Hall Road/M-59 and the low and middle 30s elsewhere. A stiff wind of 9 to 19 mph drops wind chills to the 20s across the region. This is what we need to dress for outdoors at dinnertime.

Sunset is at 7:39 p.m. ET.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the middle and upper 20s. Skies will be mostly clear.

Sunrise is at 7:45 a.m. ET.

Thursday, the ides of March, will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy. The clouds keep Motown and Southeast Michigan chilly with highs in the middle 30s. If the sun peeks out, temps return to the upper 30s. Still jacket-weather no matter what, and do not be surprised by a flurry of two.

Friday will be sunny and chilly with highs in the upper 30s. Visitors and residents will need jackets and coats to remain warm outside LCA for the NCAA Tournament in the afternoon and evening.

Saturday is St. Patrick's Day, and higher temperatures are on the way. Afternoon readings will be near 45°F under mostly sunny skies. Great weather going to and from the Novi Boat Show.

March Madness is in downtown Detroit Sunday, and so is the sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 40s; nearly 5 degrees above average.

Chillier Monday with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 40s.

Chilly or not, Spring beings with the vernal equinox at 12:15 p.m. ET, Tuesday. There is a chance of rain and snow showers with daytime temps in the 30s.

