Metro Detroit weather: Fall-like conditions through rest of week

DETROIT - Who's ready for fall? Regardless, it's here, but not likely to stay.

We do have a very fall-like five or six days ahead, which means great sleeping weather, windows open, and don't forget a trip to your favorite cider mill.

Temperatures will settle in the lower 70s Wednesday afternoon, while some spots in our North Zone won't get out of the 60s due to more clouds. Cooler NW breezes at 7-17 mph will drag lake-effect clouds our way and might squeeze out a few drips for our friends and family in Southern Ontario.

Thursday forecast

We will wake up to temps in the 50s Thursday, and if the clouds clear out, we might flirt with 40s in some of our suburbs. No frost -- not yet.

We will have some morning cloud cover, but it will begin to break up, leaving us with another beautiful mix of sun and clouds Thursday afternoon as highs hit the low to maybe mid-70s.

The ENE winds will be lighter at 5-12 mph, which means east-siders might feel a touch cooler.

Friday forecast

Rain chances Friday are pretty weak, but our models are hinting at a few light, scattered midday showers with only partly sunny skies.

Don't worry too much about these Friday showers impacting high school football games or anything else outdoors after school. Most of your Friday will be dry, with 50s to start and lower 70s or cooler through your afternoon.

Weekend forecast

We will continue with the fall-like feel all weekend, and it looks like the first half is brighter than the finish.

We will see a blend of sun and clouds Saturday with highs in the mid-70s.

More clouds Sunday means we might not get out of the 60s.

Model data keeps us dry through Tuesday morning, but it looks pretty wet during the second half of Tuesday, and then on and off rain chances the rest of next week.

You can get your 7-Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

Track the radar

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.