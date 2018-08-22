Metro Detroit weather: Fall preview before forecast heats up this weekend

DETROIT - Sunshine finally emerged in Metro Detroit, taking temperatures into the 70s with low humidity. The low humidity will remain with us through the work week as temperatures heat up.

For the remainder of Wednesday night, skies will remain mostly clear with light winds. Think of it as a fall preview, because it will be our coolest night of the forecast. Metro Zone lows will end up in the mid-50s, but some spots in our other zones will drop to near 50 degrees. Some temperatures in the upper 40s aren't out of the question.

Dry air and plenty of sunshine Thursday will skyrocket temperatures into the low 80s. Just a light southwest wind will be around.

On Friday, expect a slightly milder start and plenty of morning sunshine. Clouds will build in the afternoon ahead of our next rain chance, which will arrive late Friday evening. Some of us could get wet before midnight, but most of the rain and some thunder will move in overnight.

On Saturday, we’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms. The timing of the more likely hours of rain is still up in the air as of now.

Regardless, Sunday will be dry and much warmer. With partly cloudy skies, temperatures will top out in the upper 80s. Add to that the humidity returning Saturday night, and you’ve got heat index readings in the mid-90s.

Summer’s not done yet. In fact, we’ll get even hotter during the next work week. Check out the late season heat in our 10-day forecast.

