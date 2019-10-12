Metro Detroit weather: Falling temps, fair skies Saturday evening

DETROIT - Happy Saturday, Motown!

It becomes chilly Saturday evening under fair skies. After temps plummet overnight, Sunday becomes a little milder. It's chillier, again, on the holiday Monday.

Saturday evening will be fair and chilly. Temperatures will be near 50 degrees. Hockey fans will need their red and white jackets outside Little Caesars Arena for the Red Wings game against Toronto. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.

Sunset is at 6:57 p.m. ET.

Saturday night will be clear and colder. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and low 40s.

Sunday will be sunny in the morning. A weak area of low pressure will bring some clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be near 60 degrees. There's a slight chance of sprinkled or widely scattered light rain. It will not be a wash-out. Outdoor events, like the Focus Hope Walk 2019, will be fine. Jackets will be needed again, though.

Monday becomes brighter and chillier, again. Highs will be in the low and mid 50s.

Rain returns, Tuesday, especially in the afternoon and at night. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Umbrellas will still be needed, Wednesday. We'll have scattered showers with highs in the low and mid 50s.

