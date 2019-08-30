Metro Detroit Weather: Fantastic Friday

DETROIT - The showers and storms have moved on and that paves the way for a great start to your Holiday Weekend! Happy Friday! Morning temps are mainly in the 60s with partly to mostly cloudy skies, but keep the sunglasses handy as we do expect some decent stretches of hazy sunshine. Skies will be partly cloudy to partly sunny with highs around Metro Detroit in the upper 70s to near 80°F and lighter winds WNW 5-12 mph. Weather conditions will be superb for the start of Arts, Beats, and Eats in Royal Oak including a dry evening and night tonight.

Saturday will be a little bit cooler with 50s for lows and low to mid 70s for highs. Look for mostly cloudy skies as rain from the southwest tries to sneak in throughout the afternoon. Those showers will mainly dry up in our dry air as the moisture also battles a combatting wind ENE 5-12 mph. We cannot rule out a few sprinkles tomorrow, but most of Metro Detroit will be mostly dry. Sunday does bring better rain chances, especially in the morning. So, it's not a washout as skies become partly sunny and highs will again be in the comfortable range of 70 to 75 degrees.

We again may get a little bit wet Sunday night into early Monday but these showers will be hit or miss. That means your Labor Day will see a blend of sun and clouds as we warm and add a little humidity. Highs will try to hit 80°F or warmer Labor Day, and we will likely get into the mid 80s Tuesday. There is a good chance for rain late Tuesday night and overnight into early Wednesday. That will bring a pleasant cooling change for the rest of next week dipping back into the lower 70s. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.