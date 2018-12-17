Metro Detroit weather: Feeling colder all day Monday

DETROIT - A weak cool front is passing through this morning without much activity as far as rain and snow. It’s dry as you head out with temps in the upper 20s to low 30s and wind chills in the lower 20s.

As the cold front passes, the winds will pick up a bit NW 5-15 mph gusting over 20 mph at times in the middle of the day today as mostly sunny skies become partly sunny into the afternoon.

Highs will stop in the upper 30s this afternoon and with the gusty winds, it will feel colder all day.

Tuesday forecast

Skies will become mostly clear again during the day tomorrow as we awake to temps in the low 20s in dry conditions first thing tomorrow morning. Highs will again be held in the mid to upper 30s with mostly sunshine and winds SW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday forecast

Wednesday will start with sun and highs heading into the low to maybe mid 40s. But skies will fill with clouds late in the day without any wet weather expected.

Rest of week

Thursday will be cloudy all day, but temps will make it into the low and mid 40s. Rain and snow are on the way for Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures will be the answer to what type of precip we get, but prepare for a wintry mix to start your Friday changing to light to moderate rain showers for most of the day.

Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s and some of the area may see a little more mix or snow while most of us see all rain to end the work and school week.

