Metro Detroit weather: Feels-like temps between -15° and -30°

DETROIT - Wind chills are in the neighborhood of -15° to -30° F this morning depending on where you are.

Areas near and north of M 59 are under a Wind Chill Warning for the worst of it until noon.

for the worst of it until noon. The rest of Metro Detroit is under a Wind Chill Advisory today for wind chills of -15° tp -25° through the middle of your Friday.

It will be another bitter cold, but bright day as sunshine helps our spirits as highs struggle to passed the single digits and winds WNW 5-15 mph will gust to 20 mph late morning through mid afternoon.

Weekend forecast

The weekend starts super cold with more subzero temps to get going Saturday around Metro Detroit. In fact, this will be the coldest number we see during this Arctic Chill with clear skies and light winds to start the day. Be careful! Sunshine will give way to partly cloudy skies with very little activity in the skies.

Sunday starts chilly near 0°F or colder, but we will warm into the mid or upper 20s to end the weekend. Most of the day is dry, but expect snow in the afternoon Sunday into the evening. Snowy conditions will stick around through Monday morning bringing a total of 1-2” of fresh snow around Metro Detroit.

