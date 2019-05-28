Metro Detroit weather: Few morning showers

Metro Detroit escaped a serious outbreak of storms just to our south where near 50 tornadoes were reported in Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois. We have a few showers out there early this morning while most of us dry out in temperatures in the 50s. We will see clouds mixing with partly sunny skies and highs today heading into the upper 70s for many as warming winds increase SW 7-17 mph gusting 20-30 mph at times. Areas along and north of M 59 in our North Zone will struggle with more low clouds, drizzle, and cooler temps in the 50s and 60s most of the day until those low clouds break. Metro Detroit is under a Marginal Risk for Severe Weather later this afternoon and evening. It is a very weak threat, but we may see a few stronger storms near the Ohio Border during the peak heating of the afternoon. Other than that, spotty rain and thundershowers are likely as we warm a bit today and we’ll keep you posted on any serious threats out there later on.

You can expect more rain to move in overnight into early Wednesday and this could slow many of us down driving early midweek, but timing is everything. It looks wet 2am to 7am and if it all wraps up early, we may get by without pooling and ponding, but you can expect a few locally flooded areas from some heavier showers at times. Most of the day tomorrow will be dry after a soaking overnight. Mostly cloudy skies will bring highs into the upper 60s to low 70s with lighter winds SE 5-10 mph.

Thursday may be the wettest day of the week ahead. We may see a little morning sun, but clouds fill in and afternoon rain and thundershowers will soak our area throughout much of the afternoon and/or evening with highs getting into the 70s. Here comes the sun Friday and this will be the best day of the week hands down as that sun and calm conditions will bring low 70s to SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. It’s early, but the weekend forecast does bring showers in Saturday afternoon or evening into Sunday morning. Most of the weekend will be on the dry side and we’ll keep you posted as we get closer. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

