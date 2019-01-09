Metro Detroit weather: Fewer flakes tonight, tracking weekend storm to our south

DETROIT - Snow showers this morning were certainly more robust than we anticipated yesterday, and that’s because the wind direction was just a tad off than forecasted.

This shows how critical such seemingly minor aspects of a weather forecast can be – just twenty to thirty degrees difference in the wind direction meant the difference between flurries and substantial snow showers for us.

As we move through the night, flurries and snow showers will gradually diminish as the wind finally makes its shift to a more north-northwesterly direction – much less favorable for lake effect snow bands to make it into our area.

It’ll be a cold night, with lows in the mid to upper teens (-9 to -8 degrees Celsius). It’ll still be breezy, too, with a northwest wind at 15 to 20 mph.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy Thursday morning, then we should starting seeing more sunshine build in during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius), but northwest breezes at 10 to 15 mph will keep wind chills generally in the mid teens (-9 degrees Celsius).

Thursday’s sunrise is at 8:01 a.m., and Thursday’s sunset is at 5:21 p.m.

Partly cloudy Thursday night, and continued cold, with lows in the mid teens (-9 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Friday, with highs near 30 degrees (-1 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds Friday night, with lows in the low 20s (-6 to -5 degrees Celsius).

The Weekend Storm

The computer models have been remarkably consistent all week (thus far) in keeping the weekend storm south of us, with areas south of 8 Mile just getting a glancing blow of light snow on Saturday into Saturday night.

South of Michigan, if you happen to be driving in that direction, snow amounts will quickly ramp up, so be ready for nasty driving conditions…we strongly urge you to check the status of things on our free Local4Casters weather app…download it from the App Store by searching under “WDIV.”

When you open the app, it opens right up to the radar page, which you can pan and zoom with your fingers to see precipitation anywhere in the country (and even in Europe!).

While the southern half of the area may get a light coating of snow, the northern half of our area may not see a flake Saturday. Highs should reach the low 30s (-1 to 0 degrees Celsius).

Light snow (south) Saturday evening tapers off overnight, with lows in the low 20s (-6 degrees Celsius).

Then becoming mostly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the low 30s (-1 to 0 degrees Celsius).

Early next week

The new work week starts off dry with some sunshine on Monday and Tuesday. Highs moderate into the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius) on Monday, and into the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday.



