Metro Detroit weather: Finally, the rain has ended

DETROIT - What a rain that was and, fortunately, things panned out exactly as expected both in terms of rain amounts and timing, as well as with our temperatures, which crashed overnight as soon as that cold front barreled through.

In case you haven’t heard, Detroit officially broke four different temperature records on Tuesday. You can read all about that here.

Although the rain has ended, flooding is still possible along some of our rivers, most notably the Rouge River, Clinton River, and River Raisin, where Flood Warnings continue in effect.

Tonight will feature mostly cloudy skies, with lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius), with a north-northeast wind at 4 to 8 mph. There is a lot of standing water around town and, with temperatures dropping well below freezing overnight, there will be a LOT of ice developing.

Thursday will start off cloudy, with a few snowflakes possible south of 8 Mile. Some sunshine should then develop during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s (5 degrees Celsius). Northeast wind at 8 to 12 mph.

Thursday’s sunrise is at 7:19 a.m., and Thursday’s sunset is at 6:15 p.m.

Becoming cloudy Thursday night, with lows near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius), with temperatures rising a bit toward dawn. That overnight low is critically important, because some light rain may approach the area late Thursday night, and there could be some light freezing rain in areas that are still at or below freezing. Here’s a map showing the potential breakdown between the rain and ice:

Naturally, those of you with the free Local4Casters weather app will see exactly where the freezing rain is when you wake up Friday morning…our radar page is great.

Any freezing rain that does occur early Friday morning should quickly change to just regular rain, with highs reaching the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius).

Becoming partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy to start on Saturday, then clouds increase and rain approaches during the afternoon. Some models bring it in early afternoon, and some bring it in late afternoon. We’ll have to refine that part of the forecast over the next day or two. But right now, Saturday morning looks dry. Highs in the mid-40s (8 degrees Celsius).

Rain is likely Saturday night, with lows in the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Rain ends Sunday morning, then becoming mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 40s (9-10 degrees Celsius).

I know that all of this talk about rain over the weekend has a lot of people nervous, but it appears that TOTAL rainfall Friday through Sunday should be a half-inch or less, and we can handle that. The Local4Casters will keep a close eye on this.

Fortunately, we should have sunshine and dry weather next Monday through Wednesday.

