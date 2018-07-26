Metro Detroit weather: First the storms, then the cooldown

DETROIT - Thursday's weather scenario played out exactly as expected, with scattered storms developing this afternoon, and a few of them became severe. We’ve had reports of quarter-sized hail and tree damage from the strongest storms. On the flip side, some of us didn't get a drop -- and boy do we need rain.

The latest drought monitor was issued this morning, and not only have abnormally dry conditions now expanded across the entire area, but the southwestern part of our area has now jumped into Moderate Drought. And drought conditions continue in the northern Thumb.

Expect a quiet night ahead, with mostly clear skies and comfortable sleeping temperatures as lows drop into the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius) in our Urban Heat Island, and into the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius) in rural areas. West-southwest wind at 4 to 7 mph.

After a mostly sunny start to our Friday (TGIF!), you’ll notice puffy cumulus clouds popping up by mid-to-late morning, which will expand into a more-clouds-than-sun sky for the afternoon. A few light afternoon showers are possible, but they won’t be enough to alleviate our dry soil conditions. Cooler and less humid highs in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius). West-southwest wind at 8 to 12 mph.

Friday’s sunrise is at 6:21 a.m., and Friday’s sunset is at 8:58 p.m.

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius) in the Heat Island, and in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius) in rural areas.

Weekend forecast

It continues to look like a spectacular day on Saturday, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, and highs in the mid to upper 70s (25 to 26 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Saturday night, with lows in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees (14 to 16 degrees Celsius).

And here’s the best news of all: today’s computer models suggest an even smaller chance for a stray afternoon shower on Sunday, so right now let’s plan on another great day just like Saturday!

CAVEAT: Some high-resolution models try to develop a widely scattered shower both afternoons. At this point, we think we’ll stay just below that shower threshold, and are keeping the weekend dry. However, remember to check the radar on our app Saturday and Sunday afternoon if you’ll be enjoying the great outdoors -- just in case.

When do we finally get some rain?

Although the overall weather pattern for early next week is still a little unclear, it now appears that Monday will be dry, and our next rain chance will be Tuesday into Wednesday. After highs in the mid to upper 70s (25 to 27 degrees Celsius) early in the week, a nice warm-up is on the way: we should hit the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius) by the end of the week, and possibly the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius) next weekend.

