Metro Detroit weather: Flood watch cancelled, light rain continues

DETROIT - A bit of good luck to start your Friday as our Flood Watch has been cancelled due to lighter rains moving through. We recommend you stay vigilant in checking the basements and crawlspaces while the ground stays soaked, but the fear of steady heavier rains has subsided. Light rain showers through the morning will slow you down though as we head out into temps in the mid and upper 40s. The temps will hover in the upper 40s most of the morning under a layer of pesky clouds. Light rain through 7 or 8am and them low clouds and drizzle through lunch. Our shot at sun today will be late afternoon from north to south, so parts of our North and West Zones may hit 60 degrees with some late day sunshine while most of Metro Detroit stays in the lower 50s. The winds will be cooling N 5-10 mph but not real strong. We should be in for a nice dry spell moving forward into your weekend.

Saturday will fill with clouds at times but they won’t be thick enough to drop rain. It will be partly sunny after a coolish start in the upper 30s to low 40s. The skies may be a bit clearer north of Detroit warming some of our area into the mid or upper 60s, but most of us will struggle to get out of the upper 50s and low 60s. It will be a pleasant and dry start to your weekend with winds ENE 5-12 mph. Clouds are thicker near the Ohio border where a few sprinkles may fall.

Feliz Cinco De Mayo Sunday! It will be a beauty and the better of the two weekend days. Look for highs to hit 70 degrees or warmer with lots of sunshine and a great way to wrap up the wet week. We should stay dry Monday and most of Tuesday with more scattered showers and storms rolling in late Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with temps in the mid 60s to low 70s. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

