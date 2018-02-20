Metro Detroit weather: Flood Watch continues through Wednesday

DETROIT - Our weather scenario is playing out exactly as the Local4Casters projected, with batch after batch of rain crossing southeast Michigan.

The Flood Watch continues through Wednesday, as flood concerns remain at the forefront of this forecast. In terms of total rainfall through Wednesday morning, it still appears that many of us have the potential to exceed two inches by Wednesday morning.

The biggest concern is that our ground is frozen and cannot soak up ANY of this water, not to mention the melting snowpack adding to the amount of water run-off. So where does that water go? Wherever gravity dictates. Rivers and streams will undoubtedly rise so, if you live near one and you’ve had flooding concerns in the past, be aware of this possibility -- as well as those of you who live in lower spots where water seems to collect whenever there’s a lot of rain.

Just be ready -- check your basements periodically through the day and, if you live in a flood prone area, perhaps take some precautions by moving important items off the floor.

Also of note are temperatures: Most of us have started the day in the 50s (11-12 degrees Celsius), and we should rise into the low to mid 60s this afternoon (16-18 degrees Celsius), with a south wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Here are today’s three warm temperature records, all of which are in serious jeopardy of being broken:

Record High: 63 degrees (17 degrees Celsius), set just two years ago in 2016

Record Warmest Low: 47 degrees (8 degrees Celsius), set in 1930

Record Average Temperature: 54 degrees (12 degrees Celsius)

Something else to remember is that this warm air flowing over snow and the cold ground still generates patches of fog (I encountered this on my way into work early this morning), so be aware of this when you head out today.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:22 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 6:12 p.m.

Although some of us will get a break from the rain either late this afternoon or early this evening, yet another batch moves in, with temperatures initially holding in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees (14-16 degrees Celsius) through midnight or so until a cold front finally comes through, and then falling into the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius) by the time you head off to work and the kids to school Wednesday morning, and continuing to fall into the low to mid 30s (1-2 degrees Celsius) by the end of the afternoon. Rain should end during the morning on Wednesday.

As far as the rest of the week, Thursday looks dry, with highs in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

We then enter another period of rain chances Friday through Sunday, although the intense atmospheric river of moisture appears to be more focused to our southeast this time, so we’re not expecting anything nearly approaching what we’re getting earlier this week. Highs Friday through Sunday look to be generally in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius).

