Metro Detroit weather: Flood Watch goes into effect later today

Most of Metro Detroit is under a Flood Watch later today through Friday morning. Recent rains of up to 3” or more has our ground super saturated, and there’s another 1” or more of rain possible later today and especially tonight. It’s mild and a little muggy this morning with some patchy fog and temps in the 40s to near 50°F or 10°C. Afternoon highs will combat clouds and that will keep us in the low to mid 60s which is right on average for early May around here. Rain chances once again increase in the afternoon and evening with a few pockets of moderate rain, and the heavier rains will again be later tonight and overnight. We will have trouble on the roads again for Friday morning’s commute.

Look for lingering showers as we head into Friday morning which should shut down before or around lunch time tomorrow. It will remain mostly cloudy most of the afternoon as we try to dry out for a handful of hours reaching highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s to end the work and school week. There is a shot at more showers Saturday mainly for areas south of 8 Mile and east of I-275 and into Southern Ontario. Don’t cancel your outdoor plans yet, but it’s worth watching for some of us.

Sunday will be the brighter and warmer of the weekend days as we may hit 70 degrees again or warmer with lots of sunshine and a great way to wrap up the wet week. We should stay dry Monday and Tuesday with more showers and storms rolling in Wednesday of next week as temps take off into the 70s… at least that’s what the models are hinting at. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

