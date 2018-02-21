Metro Detroit weather: Flood watch remains in effect with more rain Wednesday

DETROIT - The Flood Watch continues all across Metro Detroit for another half inch to an inch of rain Wednesday morning.

This rain will create flooding problems in low lying or flood prone areas. Turn around, don’t drown! Many creeks, rivers, and streams that are not already at flood stage may reach that point this afternoon, so avoid areas that may be flooded by rising river levels.

The rain should start to slow down by about 9 or 10 a.m., although more light rain is likely all the way through lunch. A cold front passing through will keep our temps in the low 40s most of the day with some of you possibly dipping into the upper 30s with winds NW 5-15 mph gusting 20 mph.

Thursday forecast

A dry day Thursday around SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario with some patchy morning fog and a few possible snow showers early south of I-94, but we’ll let you know if the location changes for early tomorrow. Most of your Thursday is dry with mostly to partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 40s. Winds will be on the cool side NE 5-15 mph.

Weekend forecast

More wet weather sneaks in here Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, but none of these rounds of rain will compare to the last couple of days around here. Spotty morning mix is likely early Friday, and then afternoon rain showers Friday with highs in the low to mid 40s.

We’ll have similar afternoon showers Saturday into early Sunday before we clear out late Sunday and stay clear Monday and Tuesday of next week with temps in the mid 40s.

