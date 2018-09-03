Metro Detroit weather: Flood watch with showers, storms Monday evening

DETROIT - A Flood watch is in effect for Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 10 p.m. Monday.

Welcome to Labor Day! Showers and thunderstorms continue to develop and cruise across neighborhoods south of M-59/Hall Road Monday afternoon and evening. The heaviest, most widespread storm occur south of 8 Mile, along I-94 and in Washtenaw and Wayne Counties.

Heavy downpours will cause ponding on roadways and cause localized flooding. Drivers must remember to find an alternate route when encountering any high-standing water.

Also, indoors is the best place to be if there's any lightning outdoors. Be prepared to find shelter when attending Ford Arts, Beats and Eats or the Detroit Jazz Festival.

Areas with sunshine will have temperatures near 90 degrees. Rain-cooled temps in the 70s will exist in neighborhoods with showers and storms.

Showers and thunderstorms slowly diminish Monday night, as it gets closer to midnight. It will become mostly clear overnight and remain warm. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and hot for students going back to school. Lunchtime temps will be in the low and mid 80s. Closer to the end of the school day (between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET), the thermometer gets closer to 90 degrees. Scattered showers and storms are possible after 5 p.m. ET.

Summer-like heat remains, Wednesday, with more sunshine and daytime temps in the low 90s.

A cold front arrives Wednesday and Thursday with showers, thunderstorms and lower temps.

Thursday will be wet and warm with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Friday will be partly to mostly sunny with spotty showers and highs in the middle and upper 70s.

