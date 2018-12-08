Metro Detroit weather: Flurries on a cold Friday evening

DETROIT - Welcome to the end of your Friday on the start of your weekend, Motown!

Turning very cold overnight, but loads of sunshine are on the way for both Saturday and Sunday. Travel weather has heavy snowfall to our south and east.

Friday evening looks fantastic for holiday nights at Greenfield Village and Dearborn or taking the kids to see all the decorations at the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak. Make sure the family is bundled up. Also, basketball fans will need their favorite Pistons coat and hat to stay warm outside Little Caesars Arena. Detroit hosts the Philadelphia 76ers with a 7 p.m. ET tipoff. Temperatures will be in the 20s by dinner time under mostly cloudy skies. Flurries provide the perfect winter-like backdrop before midnight.

Remember to keep pets indoors, Friday night. It becomes much colder with overnight lows in the middle and upper teens. Skies become partly cloudy, and wind chills will be at or below 10°F, at times.

Saturday will see emerging sunshine. Great day to finally put the boat in storage for you procrastinators, or hang holiday and Christmas decorations up. Highs will be in the low 30s.

Sunday will be bright with slightly higher temperatures. Winter coat will still be needed along with hats, scarves and gloves. Afternoon temps will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Back to work and back to school, Monday. Mother nature has more sunshine for us in the motor city and throughout all of Southeast Michigan. Remarkable shopping weather . Daytime temps will be in the upper 30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly to partly sunny and chilly. Highs near 40°F.

