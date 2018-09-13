Metro Detroit weather: Foggy start to weekend, Hurricane Florence could bring rain next week

DETROIT - If you missed our live webcast on ClickOnDetroit.com with a comprehensive update on Hurricane Florence, everything you need to know about this storm can be seen here.

Florence actually will impact our weather four to five days from now…more on that later.

Tonight will feature our current cloud cover breaking up a bit into a partly cloudy sky, then areas of fog will develop later at night.

Lows in the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius), with calm air. We can’t rule out a sprinkle or isolated shower on the eastside up into the Thumb.

Friday forecast

Fog early Friday (TGIF!) morning will lift to form a cloud deck, which should then break up and become a partly cloudy sky…hopefully. Highs in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius) for those that get some sun; cloudy areas will stay in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius). Light and variable wind.

Partly cloudy Friday night, with a bit of fog still possible later at night. Lows in the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius).

The Weekend

Saturday could start with some fog that then lifts to form a cloud deck, before breaking up into a partly cloudy sky. As long as we get that sunshine, highs should rise into the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Saturday night, with lows in the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Sunday, with highs in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius).

Here Comes Florence

The computer models differ on the timing, but it appears that moisture associated with Hurricane Florence (which no longer will be a hurricane or tropical anything at that time, of course), should arrive sometime Monday or Tuesday.

The models really don’t have a good handle on the track or timing…some models give us no rain at all while others plow the storm’s remnants right overhead. But it appears that we have some sort of rain chance early in the week.

Depending upon the cloud cover, highs should be near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).

Regardless of the timing, it appears that whatever is left of Florence will be east of us on Wednesday, yielding a partly cloudy, pleasant day with highs in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius).

A front will approach in the Thursday / Friday time frame, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs should be in the mid 70s (25 degrees Celsius) Thursday, and in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius) on Friday.

