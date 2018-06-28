Metro Detroit weather: Foggy start with highs in the 80s

DETROIT - Some areas of fog after Wednesday’s super soakers, and the reduced visibility will be more problematic this morning along and north of M-59.

The rest of Metro Detroit will see some patchy fog coming and going through 8 or 9am and then skies will start to clear. Look for mostly sunny skies by lunchtime or sooner as highs head into the mid and upper 80s.

It is a bit muggy, but we’ll feel the humidity and temperatures heading up Friday through the weekend. We need to start planning ahead for a stretch of dangerous heat around Michigan by staying hydrated and listening to our bodies moving forward.

Friday forecast

Friday starts in the upper 60s but warms quickly to 90 degrees feeling even warmer with a heat index in the mid to upper 90s through the afternoon. The National Weather Service may issue an Excessive Heat Warning for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday due to concerns of heat related illness and stress during these kinds of hot weather stretches. Again, make sure we are keeping an eye on our kids, neighbors, the elderly, and anyone with a heart or breathing condition. This is serious stuff.

Saturday forecast

Saturday looks to be the climax of this heat wave with highs hitting 95 to 100 degrees and heat indices well into the triple digits. It would be nice to get a few cooling showers with the heat of the day, but shower chances are very, very limited. In fact, we’ve taken rain chances out of Sunday for now too. It will be another hot one in the low to mid 90s and sticky.

Showers move in by Monday morning. It will be warm for the week of the 4th of July with a few spotty shower chances midweek, but nothing too serious -- we’ll keep you posted.

You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.