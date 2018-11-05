Metro Detroit Weather forecast: 2 major curveballs on Election Day

DETROIT - Mother Nature will be throwing us two major curve balls on Election Day.

Cloudy skies this evening will turn to wet conditions after midnight. Temperatures will dip to around 50 degrees shortly after the rain begins, then start rising toward sunrise.

Election Day forecast

When polls open at 7 a.m., expect the last of the widespread, organized rain to be exiting. North Zone locations will still be wet, with some straggler showers elsewhere. Temperatures will be near the day's highs, in the mid to upper 50s. But the other major issue with voting weather will be the wind. Gusts will already be 30-40 mph.

The rest of the day will be slightly cooler, with falling temperatures and scattered showers. Expect the mid 40s by evening. Winds will peak in the early afternoon with some gusts near 45 mph. They’ll be slightly lower later but still brisk through the day.

At the end of voting at 8 p.m., we'll begin to dry out and head toward overnight lows in the mid 30s with plenty of clouds remaining.

Wednesday and Thursday

Midweek will be cooler and uneventful. We’ll have plenty of clouds remaining on Wednesday with more sunshine expected on Thursday. Temperatures will take a noticeable step down with highs in the mid-40s and overnight lows in the low to mid-30s.

Friday

That colder air sets the stage for our first big mess of the season. A mix of snow and rain will test our patience. This will likely start as snow during the morning commute, transition to rain then back to snow by early evening. Highs will touch 40 in the afternoon. It won't be fun to be on the roads for this one, but timing could change by the time this system arrives. It’s entirely possible that some areas see some minor accumulations on elevated surfaces, but with rain and warm temperatures in between our light snow sandwich, there won’t be much to look at by evening.

Veterans Day weekend

We get a break Saturday from the precipitation before another chance of snow arrives Sunday. Again, this one could give us minor accumulations in spots, too. We’ll be even colder through the two-day stretch. Expect morning lows in the low to mid-20s with highs in the mid-30s.

