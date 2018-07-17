Metro Detroit weather forecast: 3-day stretch of beautiful weather begins

DETROIT - A much more comfortable morning after the showers and storms, as we feel the effects of that cold front as you head out into temps in the upper 50s to mid 60s around Metro Detroit.

We should see sunny skies through lunch and then partly cloudy skies through the afternoon as highs hit the upper 70s to low 80s. We will feel cooler breezes NW 5-15 mph, which will drag lake effect clouds overhead and possibly a sprinkle or two in our North Zone or the Thumb. The sun will then return and dominate through the late afternoon and evening.

Wednesday and Thursday forecast

Our beautiful weather sticks around for a few days, keeping a good amount of summer sun around without a ton of humidity. We will see highs in the 80 degree range both Wednesday and Thursday after morning lows dip into the 50s for most. Although we need the rain, it will be a nice stretch of days where we can get outside and not be overwhelmed by the heat and humidity. Take advantage of it!

Friday and weekend forecast

That badly needed rain arrives Friday afternoon. Model data shows warmer air trying to surge in for the weekend, so rain will get going ahead of a warm front moving in and it could be quite a soaker Friday afternoon and evening. We may see highs getting into the 80s, depending on the timing of the rain.

The weekend looks a little iffy with showers very likely on Saturday coming and going throughout the day, with highs again trying to get into the low 80s.

Sunday does look like the better weekend day right now, with only a slight chance for showers and temps in the upper 70s. We have a similar set up Monday with a few showers likely and highs around 80 degrees. We still have a few days to see how the weekend will play out, so stay tuned. You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.



