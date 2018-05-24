Metro Detroit weather forecast: 80s, lots of sun on tap Thursday

DETROIT - A little bit of fog here and there to start your Thursday with morning temps in the mid to upper 50s as you head out and about.

Skies are clear and the sun will help to warm us quickly today. We will see temps near 80 degrees by noon with many neighborhoods getting into the mid 80s for highs today under mostly sunny skies and light winds S 5-10 mph.

Friday forecast

Another beauty Friday around Metro Detroit with upper 50s to start and mid 80s to near 90 degrees for highs tomorrow. There is currently no threat for rain today or tomorrow with high pressure keeping us stable, and the lack of humidity to keep the warmth a little more comfortable. The humidity does increase this weekend, as do our storm chances.

Saturday forecast

Saturday will be dry through the early afternoon, and then we will see some thunderstorms firing with the heat and instability of afternoon. You can expect sunny to partly sunny skies and low to mid 80s by 1 or 2 p.m.

Shower and storm chances increase mid afternoon Saturday as humidity increases making things a bit more sticky and stormy for the afternoon and early evening hours -- keep an eye to the skies.

Sunday forecast

Sunday looks mainly dry but a few showers will linger in a few spots such as our North Zone, and parts of Southern Ontario through the morning hours before clearing out for an all-around nice afternoon.

Memorial Day forecast

Memorial Day looks nice and mostly dry, but a weak cold front moving through in the afternoon may bring a few showers quickly during the afternoon.

There’s an equal chance that cold front will dry out and bring no Holiday showers -- stay tuned.

