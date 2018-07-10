Metro Detroit weather forecast: 90s to follow several days of July averages

DETROIT - Not a whole lot to complain about, other than we didn't get any rain out of that morning cold front, but the humidity is drying out again.

Skies will remain clear tonight, taking temperatures into the 50s in most spots. Winds will be light and out of the north

Highs Wednesday will be spot-on average for mid-July. Highs will finish in the mid-80s with low humidity remaining with us.

Thursday will be identical before temperatures and humidity go up on Friday. Highs will hit 90, but heat index readings will inch up higher.

Weekend temperatures will stay in the low 90s, but it will feel like the upper 90s at times, especially on Sunday. There are some rain chances in the forecast for both days, but neither looks impressive right now. Both days should remain mainly dry.

Beyond that, things cool down slowly next week, with our best chance of rain and thunderstorms arriving Monday.

