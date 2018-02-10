Metro Detroit weather: A few snowflakes Saturday, a lot more again Sunday

DETROIT - Thank goodness the weekend is here! A time to relax a bit more while slippery conditions persist. Some snow falls Saturday, and a lot more returns Sunday.

Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates.

Saturday morning will be cloudy and cold. Temperatures start in the upper teens and low 20s. Side streets, sidewalks and untreated surfaces remain treacherous. Families must remain extremely alert while going to and from services and activities.

Sunrise is at 7:36 a.m. ET.

Scattered light snow during the morning and early afternoon will add another inch of snow to the 4-9 inches received Friday. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-20s under overcast skies.

1 to 2 inches is possible. Remember to shovel and clear snow by pacing yourself. Helping neighbors, especially seniors and people with temporary or permanent physical challenges, is always a good thing.

Sunset is at 5:59 p.m. ET.

Saturday evening will be cold and cloudy with temps in the low 20s.

Overnight lows will be near 20 degrees under cloudy skies. Safe driving skills are still needed, especially on ramps bridges and overpasses.

The front to our south whipsaws and moves to the north Sunday bringing more steady snow. Another 1-3 inches is possible.

Early next week will be sunnier with afternoon temps in the 30s. Monday will have blue skies and highs in the upper 20s. Tuesday will be partly sunny with morning lows near 10°F and daytime temps in the low 30s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links :

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.