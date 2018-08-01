Metro Detroit weather forecast: A quieter night ahead after tornado, flooding hit SE Michigan

DETROIT - Tuesday night brought a meteorological surprise: a brief, weak tornado that touched down at 12:44 a.m. in Taylor. You can read all of the details about that here.

Aside from the tornado, we all got a much needed solid soaking rain, although too much rain fell in a few locations, resulting in some urban flash flooding. Here are some representative rain totals:

Metro Airport 3.00”

Adrian 2.32”

Richmond 2.03”

Milan 2.00”

Monroe 1.92”

Dearborn 1.85”

Ann Arbor 1.84”

Farmington 1.58”

Tecumseh 1.47”

Detroit 1.39”

Waterford 1.38”

Whitmore Lake 1.23”

Manchester 1.09”

Lexington 1.05”

Yale 0.78”

Goodrich 0.62”

Lapeer 0.55”

Although some widely scattered thunderstorms popped up this afternoon, in contrast to Tuesday night this activity should quickly diminish this evening, leaving us with a quieter night and nothing to worry about when we go to sleep. In fact, we should even see some clearing after midnight. Lows in the mid-60s (18 to 19 degrees Celsius), with a very light southwest wind.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Thursday, with a scattered thunderstorm possible very late in the day or Thursday evening. Highs in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius). South-southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday’s sunrise is at 6:27 a.m., and Thursday’s sunset is at 8:51 p.m.

Any scattered Thursday evening thunderstorms will quickly subside after sunset, leaving us quiet for the rest of the night. Lows in the upper 60s.

Partly cloudy Friday with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius).

The weekend

If you need hot weather this weekend, then Mother Nature will cooperate. Expect a mostly sunny day on Saturday, with highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Saturday night, with lows in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Sunday, with highs near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius).

