Metro Detroit weather forecast: A ton of sun!

The sunshine sure looked and felt great today. Yes, a lot of people would have preferred a few more degrees on the thermometer, but we’ll take a sunny spring day anytime we can get it.

Skies will initially be mostly clear overnight, then become partly cloudy – particularly in the Thumb – as an upper level disturbance dives to the south-southeast and approaches northern Lake Huron late tonight. Lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius). Northwest wind at 3 to 6 mph.

Friday (TGIF!) will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny for most, but those in the Thumb will be closest to the aforementioned upper level disturbance, and that area will likely keep more cloud cover that everybody else. In fact, one high resolution computer model even tries to generate some snow flurries for the Thumb…not what anybody wants in late March. Highs outside of the Thumb should reach the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius), but hold only in the low to mid 30s in the Thumb. Northwest wind at 8 to 12 mph.

Friday’s sunrise is at 7:31 a.m., and Friday’s sunset is at 7:49 p.m.

Mostly clear Friday night, although a single area of partly cloudy skies may drift across the area in the middle of the night. Lows in the low to mid 20s (-5 degrees Celsius).

The weekend looks spectacular, with sunny skies both days and highs in the mid 40s (6 to 8 degrees Celsius).

Monday also looks mostly sunny, but with highs approaching 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius) in the afternoon!

Rain develops on Tuesday, and those chances continue into Wednesday, with highs both days in the low to mid 50s (11 to 13 degrees Celsius).

Opening Day!

Words cannot describe how difficult the Tigers Opening Day weather forecast is this far in advance. Take a look at the two computer models below:

ECMWF model – Thursday afternoon :

GFS model – Thursday afternoon :

You can see how vastly different the two models are handling things. So how does a meteorologist turn this into a forecast? Well, the first thing is to admit that there is high uncertainty in that forecast right now. However, part of our job is to try and figure out which models have the most realistic handle on the overall weather pattern. Take a look at the blue and red lines over the central and eastern U.S. in the two models. Notice that things are more amplified in the ECMWF…the red lines go higher over the eastern U.S. and the blue lines extend lower in the central U.S., and things are less amplified on the GFS. Given that our overall pattern lately has been consistently more amplified (bigger peaks and dips in the jet stream), the tendency right now is to favor the more amplified ECMWF model, which suggests a chance for rain with highs in the low to mid 50s (11-12 degrees Celsius). Stay tuned…this forecast could change…dramatically. But this is what we think right now.

