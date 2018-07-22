DETROIT - More much-needed rain is in the forecast Sunday for Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Heavier showers will be north of 8 Mile. The entire region gets warmer later this week.

Sunday morning will be cloudy, misty and warm. Families must be careful on wet, slick roads while going to and from services and morning activities. Temps start in the middle and upper 60s.

Two low pressure systems merge over the Great Lakes Region Sunday afternoon. Areas north of 8 Mile continue to have showers with temps remaining in the low 70s. The rest of Southeast Michigan, including Detroit, sees mostly cloudy skies with occasional showers and highs in the middle and upper 70s.

To be on the "safe" side, people should bring their umbrellas and ponchos to the Tigers' game at Comerica Park, which starts at 1:10 p.m., or the Ann Arbor Art Fair.

Sunday evening will be mostly cloudy and mild with temps in the low 70s.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy and mild with overnight lows in the low and mid 60s.

Next week forecast

Monday and Tuesday will not be as much of a wash out. Each day will have on and off showers, but skies will be mostly to partly sunny. It will be warmer with highs in the low and mid-80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will probably be mostly sunny and much warmer. Afternoon temps in the middle and upper 80s.

Friday has the possibility of showers returning with highs near 80 degrees.

