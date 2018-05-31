Metro Detroit weather forecast: After a stretch of heat, a cooldown is on the way

DETROIT - How appropriate that the last day in May will be the last of our very warm and muggy days, at least for the next week.

We'll keep the humidity around tonight along with a few rogue evening thunderstorms. These will not be severe, and will be most likely in our South Zone. Lows will drop to the mid-and-upper 60s overnight.

As we close the books on the month of May 2018 will go down as the fifth wettest and second warmest on record.

Friday we start to notice some changes. High temperatures will barely get to 80 degrees. And the humidity will noticeably drop in the evening. So, comfortable sleeping weather will return Friday night.

There's a very small chance of a quick shower in the afternoon. Again, the most likely place to see it will be the South Zone. But nearly all of us will remain dry.

Saturday looks absolutely fantastic with partly cloudy skies, low humidity and highs in the low-to-mid 70s.

Thunderstorm chances return Sunday, temperatures will be a bit warmer but very close to normal for early June.

But next week looks dry, bright and a lot cooler than we’re used to. If you reeeealllly miss the heat, we’ll get back some mid-80s by next

