Metro Detroit weather forecast: Another stretch of 90s taking aim at southeast Michigan

DETROIT - Temperatures have touched 90 again at Metro Airport, so our break from the above normal summer heat didn't last long.

Humidity will sneak up a bit tonight, but it won't be terrible. Expect dry conditions with a warm low near 70.

A cold front will move in from the north early on Tuesday. That will scare up a few light showers in the morning, but it won't be nearly enough. We've had only 0.10" of rain in the last two weeks. So a soaking shower would be welcome, but it's not in the cards. Clouds break before lunch, giving us plenty of sunshine for the second half of Tuesday. Highs will be close to normal, in the mid 80s. But the air will be much drier.

After that, we slowly work our way back toward 90 by week's end. And it looks like another multi-day stretch of 90-degree highs for the weekend and early next week. Humidity will creep back up as well. However, it shouldn’t be as oppressive as some of the numbers we endured last week.

We may have a few shots at rain with thunderstorms over the weekend. But it’s too early to talk timing on that.

