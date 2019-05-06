Metro Detroit weather forecast: Another week of unsettled weather

DETROIT - What a weekend it was, and we sure deserved it! Now it’s back into that persistent unsettled weather pattern for a while, so we won’t waste any time and break down the timetable for you.

Showers are likely tonight, and possibly with an evening rumble of thunder. We know how difficult it has been for after school sports and little league practices this season, and tonight will be yet another one of those challenging nights.

Please check our Local4Casters app not only for the latest on the rain, but also (and more importantly) the app’s lightning page to see if lightning will be a threat. Lows tonight will only falling into the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius) by dawn, with a 5 to 10 mph southwest wind shifting to the north after a cold front passes by.

Showers are likely through the day on Tuesday. Highs only in the low to mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius), which is well below our average high of 67 degrees (19.5 degrees Celsius). North wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday’s sunrise is at 6:21 a.m., and Tuesday’s sunset is at 8:39 p.m.

Showers (if any are left) end Tuesday evening, and the remainder of the night should be dry. Lows in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius).

Wednesday should start dry, but more showers are possible during the second half of the day as a warm front approaches. Highs in the mid 50s (13 to 14 degrees Celsius).

Showers are likely Wednesday night, with lows in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Thursday’s weather will greatly depend upon how far north the aforementioned warm front travels. At this point, we think that the southern half of the area stands a chance of getting into the warm sector behind the front, which would boost temperatures back to near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

North of the warm front, temperatures may only stay in the low to mid 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius), and possibly even cooler near Lake Huron.

Regardless, showers and thunderstorms are likely on Thursday, with areas south of that warm front possibly even having a low-risk severe storm threat. Farther south of Michigan and deeper into the Midwest, a severe weather outbreak with numerous tornadoes appears increasingly likely. We’ll keep you posted.

Showers and thunderstorms continue Thursday night, with lows in the mid to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius). The rain should shut off very late at night following a cold front moving through.

Friday will be noticeably cooler, with some sunshine returning as the day progresses. Highs only in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius).

Weekend outlook

Saturday looks nice right now, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Saturday night (Date night) will be dry if you plan on taking your sweetie (or Mother) out.

Sunday looks iffy. We may be able to sneak in those Mother’s Day brunches dry before a cold front brings a chance of showers at some point during the afternoon -- not good if you are planning on grilling. Of course, timing a cold front this far out is chancy…the timing could change dramatically.

We’ll keep a close eye on things and keep you updated through the week. Highs Sunday still should reach the mid 60s (17 to 18 degrees Celsius).

