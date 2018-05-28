Metro Detroit weather forecast: Approaching record highs for Memorial Day

DETROIT - This will likely be the warmest Memorial Day around Metro Detroit since 2012.

Morning lows in the 60s to low 70s and a bit muggy as you head out. The heat is on all day with hazy sunshine and highs in the low to maybe mid 90s. We tied a record Sunday hitting 91°F and today's record to reach is 95°F, and we will likely fall just short of 93°F today with light winds north turning south 5-10 mph.

We have an Air Quality Alert or Ozone Action Day today due to the extreme heat and intense high pressure trapping pollution in the low levels, and that creates tough breathing conditions. We should all take it easy outdoors today taking frequent breaks if we're working outside, and staying hydrated to stay out of trouble. Keep a close eye on the kids and the elderly today!

Scattered showers and storms are also possible with the head of the afternoon, especially areas north of I-19. But, we should all keep an eye to the skies after 2 or 3 p.m. for spotty storms flaring with the peak heat of the afternoon.

Tuesday forecast

Tuesday looks a bit cooler as a weak cool front will blow through here late today. It won't be too noticeable as highs tomorrow will likely hit the upper 80s or even warmer in some sports. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy through the day and the winds are light again ENE 5-10 mph.

Wet Wednesday, Thursday

Our next shot for wet weather comes Wednesday afternoon. Showers and storms will be arriving with some intensity as we've already been put under a Marginal Risk for Severe Weather through the afternoon and evening Wednesday. More showers are expected overnight and then coming and going Thursday. Temps midweek fall down to the low 80s with the shower and storm chances around.

Rest of the week forecast

Friday is a close call but it looks again like scattered rain and thundershowers are possible after 2 or 3 p.m. as highs may struggle to get out of the 60s to low 70s. The computer model data on the weekend is split, but scattered showers are possible Saturday and Sunday, although it looks more dry than wet at this point. We'll keep you posted all week. You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

