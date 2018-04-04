Metro Detroit weather forecast: April snow showers

DETROIT - Some of us received pretty solid thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening although, fortunately, all severe weather stayed south of the state line.

Now, colder air flowing in behind a cold front combined with moisture on the backside of the storm system has generated a swatch of snow that will cross mainly the northern half of our area this morning. No accumulation is expected in the heart of our metropolitan area, but our farther northern and northwestern areas could receive a dusting to perhaps a little over an inch. And we’re not done with snow yet, as you’ll read below.

Morning snow should taper off around lunchtime today, with mostly cloudy skies for the bulk of the afternoon. It’ll be a windy day, with west winds at 20 to 30 mph. Factor these winds with steady temperatures in the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius), and wind chills today will be in the low 20s (-5 degrees Celsius).

Today’s sunrise is at 7:11 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:03 p.m.

Partly cloudy tonight, with lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius). Wind decreasing to 5 to 10 mph, and shifting to the southwest.

Partly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the low 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Snow develops Thursday night. Most of this should fall at night, and it appears that some of us will pick up one to two inches. Lows near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

Most of the Thursday night snow should be gone by dawn Friday, with any lingering flakes ending pretty quickly. Mostly cloudy for most of the day, with highs in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius). Oh, and it’ll be another windy day, with wind chills again in the low 20s (-5 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the low 20s (-6 to -5 degrees Celsius).

The Weekend

Partly cloudy on Saturday, with highs near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Saturday night, with lows in the low 20s (-6 to -5 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Sunday, with highs again near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

When will we finally shake this crummy, cold pattern?

For the second day in a row, we’re seeing a signal in the long range computer models that the jet stream pattern will finally right itself and get us into a normal spring pattern at the end of next week. At that time, temperatures will rebound back into the 50s, and it appears that this pattern will have some staying power!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.