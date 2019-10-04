Metro Detroit weather forecast: Autumn finally arrives

DETROIT - As expected, midday clouds are rolling back into Metro Detroit from the north and this will impact our afternoon highs on your Finally Friday!

We will be in the neighborhood of 60°F in many neighborhoods, but staying in the 50s for most as we await the sun’s return. Our North Zone, or areas along and north of M 59 may get a quick shower from these Lake Huron enhanced clouds, while the rest of us keep it partly sunny with a cool breeze N 5-15 mph.

If you’re heading out for the evening, it will be drying out through the mid to late afternoon allowing for some late day sunshine. High School Football games will be dry but you’ll want a sweatshirt or light jacket with temps falling to near 50°F during your game.

Saturday morning will be even chillier than today as some Metro Detroit suburbs will be flirting with the 30s and patchy frost and areas closer to Detroit will stay in the low to mid 40s early on. Some morning sunshine will begin to give way to high cloudiness as we get through the mid afternoon tomorrow but it’s dry for the Michigan game in Ann Arbor. That should be a College Football Classic! Highs tomorrow in the low to mid 60s with winds ESE 5-12 mph. Rain is on the way but other than a random evening shower, most of the wet weather waits until after midnight. Showers then clear our area by 7 or 8am Sunday and we gradually get back into the sunshine Sunday with a warming winds SSW 5-15 mph and highs in the upper 60s and possibly lower 70s.

It’s going to be a nice and bright first half of next week with sunshine Monday through Thursday. One computer model tries to throw a few showers at us Monday and we’ll keep you posted but right now, there are more signs for dry weather. The one exception again will be our North Zone and into parts of Canada. Most of next week brings morning lows down into the 40s, and afternoon highs in the mid 60s with tons of sun and no great signs of wet weather until maybe Friday or Saturday.

Stay tuned! You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

