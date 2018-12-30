Metro Detroit weather forecast: Back to reality, chilly Saturday

DETROIT - Welcome to the final Saturday and final weekend of 2018, Motown! After a balmy, wet Friday, it's back to reality with chillier air. But it will be drier and, eventually, sunnier this weekend. Some showers are in my forecast as we ring in the new year.

Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates.

Skies will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny, Saturday afternoon. It remains chilly with temps steady, in the low 20s, and it will be less windy. Northwest wind, 5 to 10 mph.

Sunset is at 5:09 p.m. ET

Saturday evening will be colder but continued dry. Temps will be near 30 degrees. Bundle up as you go to and from Kwanzaa celebrations and/or the Winger concert in Westland.

Keep your heaters running, Saturday night. It will be cold and partly cloudy. Overnight lows in the low and mid 20s.

Sunday will be sunnier and not as chilly. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Welcome to New Year's Eve, Monday! Milder air returns ahead of the next area of low pressure. It means rain by Monday afternoon and evening. Beforehand, daytime temps will be in the low 40s.

Happy New Year, Tuesday! When we ring in 2019 at midnight, it will be a bit wet and sloppy with a rain-snow mix. Temps in the upper 30s. Be careful driving on wet roads. After the sun rises for the first time in 2019, temps will be in the low and mid 30s with scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, Tuesday afternoon with steady temps in the low and mid 30s.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links :

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.