Metro Detroit weather forecast: Be prepared for a snowy Saturday

DETROIT - We made it to the weekend. There will be no rush hour or schools open. You can be lazy around the house and not go out or head out into the snow.

Yes, it will take you longer to get from one point to another, but you can handle this weather. It is just a typical southeast Michigan winter snowfall.

Light snow moved in overnight, but the better snow will fall from mid-morning into early afternoon. After that, the snow will gradually diminish from northwest to southeast with all of the snow gone by early evening. There is one exception that we will discuss shortly.

Expected snow totals

Our forecast from the past couple of days remains on track as total snow looks to be 4 to 6 inches for Lenawee and Monroe counties. As for parts of Washtenaw and Wayne counties you can expect between 2 to 4 inches between I-94 and M-59, and 1 to 3 inches north of M-59.

Temperatures will hold steady Saturday in the low 20s (-7 to -6 degrees celsius), but a northeast wind at 10 to 15 mph will make it feel like the low teens (-11 degrees celsius).

As mentioned above the snow should pretty much be gone this evening, with partial clearing late at night.

The one exception is that the cold northeast to north winds flowing over Lake Huron will generate some lake effect snow bands. These bands are typically narrow. You can be getting snow while areas a few miles either side of you are getting nothing. Where they set up could bring another inch or two of snow.

Areas most likely to see some of this are southeast Sanilac County, St. Clair County and possibly even extreme eastern Macomb County.

It will be bitterly cold overnight with lows in the low teens (-11 degrees celsius) and wind chills down to -5 to -10 degrees (-23 to -21 degrees Celsius) by dawn.

Sunday

It will be partly cloudy on Sunday, but any sun we get will be purely cosmetic with highs in the mid teens (-8 degrees celsius), and wind chills between -5 and -10 degrees (-23 to-21 degrees celsius).

It will be mostly clear and bitterly cold Sunday night. The lows will be near zero (-18 degrees celsius). Fortunately, winds should be light, but even light wind will generate bitter cold wind chills, possibly -10 to-15 degrees (-26 to-23 degrees celsius).

The next storm

There is already talk about the next storm and we have not gotten past the weekend yet. On Monday the Martin Luther King holiday will be celebrated. It will be dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid teens (-8 degrees celsius).

Tuesday starts dry but precipitation develops late. As we suspected Friday rain is going to come into play on Tuesday, and that obviously cuts into snow totals.

Regardless, this is another big winter storm, with increasing chances for big snow over the northern half of the lower peninsula, which is more great news for the ski resorts.

And by the way, the super long range computer models suggest an air mass equally cold, if not worse than the one coming tomorrow, to invade the Great Lakes next weekend. Winter is here!



