Metro Detroit weather forecast: Big warm-up ahead

DETROIT - The weekend wind scenario played out right on schedule, so now we turn our attention to this week’s big warm-up. It won’t last long, but that’s how these early spring teases usually are.

Tonight, however, will still be cold. Mostly clear skies, light wind, and dry air will allow temperatures to fall close to their lowest possible point…just above the dewpoint temperature. So, by dawn, we’ll be in the low 20s (-5 degrees Celsius). West winds will settle down to less than 5 mph overnight.

Tuesday will be an absolutely glorious day. Abundant sunshine will grace our skies, with highs reaching the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius) amid a southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph. Remember that the sun angle is much higher in March than in January…so the sun’s rays will feel a lot warmer to you than on a comparable temperature day a couple of months ago.

Tuesday’s sunrise is at 7:51 a.m., and Tuesday’s sunset is at 7:36 p.m.

Increasing clouds Tuesday night, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 to -1 degree Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Wednesday with some light showers possible. Highs in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius).

After a break showers redevelop later Wednesday night, with near-steady temperatures in the mid 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius).

We start Thursday with showers ahead of a warm front. Once that front crosses the area, we’ll get a brief break from the rain. It’ll become windy and warm, with highs reaching the mid 60s (17 degrees Celsius), before some showers and thunderstorms develop in the afternoon. By the way, wind gusts Thursday could, once again, approach 40 mph.

Shower and thunderstorm chances continue Thursday night, with lows in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius).

Scattered showers are still possible on Friday, with near-steady temperatures in the low to mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 to -1 degree Celsius).

Weekend Update (with apologies to Colin Jost and Michael Che)

Even if we start Saturday with some clouds, skies should become partly cloudy during the day. Highs in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius) won’t be very spring-like, but at least it’ll be a dry day.

Partly cloudy Saturday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-4 to -3 degrees Celsius). So, aside from the chill, we don’t see the weather causing any problems for our date night.

Today’s models are advertising a weak upper level disturbance crossing the Great Lakes region on Sunday. At this point, we’re keeping the day dry, but with more cloud cover. One model tries to generate some harmless snow showers, but it’s way too early to know if that model is actually on to something, or is offering a fringe solution. The bottom line is that, like Saturday, Sunday won’t feel very spring-like, with highs again in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

The long range models keep below average temps around through early the following week, but there then seems to be a suggestion that a longer-term moderation begins by mid-week. Stay tuned…

