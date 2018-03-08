Metro Detroit weather forecast: Bitter cold and snow chances

DETROIT - A chilly start with wind chills in the single digits and teens, so bundle up and get ready for some morning snow.

The snow will be pesky but on the lighter side for most of us in Metro Detroit. Areas closer to Lake Huron will have a different kind of day.

The Warning area near the tip of the Thumb may see another 4-8 inches of snow or more in spots as lake enhanced snow clouds will be stacking up closer to the shoreline north. And the Advisory area along I-69 and toward Port Huron may see 2-4 inches or more of snow this morning.

Be very careful traveling north into those areas. Again, lighter snow of a dusting to a half inch for most of us today with light snow continuing into the afternoon. Highs in the low to maybe mid 30s but winds W 10-20 Gusting 30 mph, make it feel much colder all day.

Friday forecast

Friday weather will be chilly and the snow chances will be more like flurries with the winds WNW 10-20 mph blowing lake effect snow in from Lake Michigan. Some hints of sun mixing in tomorrow with lows in the 20s and highs in the mid to maybe upper 30s feeling much cooler.

Weekend forecast

You can expect more sunshine on Saturday and Sunday and that helps highs hit near 40 degrees both weekend days around Metro Detroit. Sunday may be a little brighter and slightly warmer in the low 40s.

Another snow chance moves in Monday morning, and early indications hint at another shot of snow Wednesday next week.

Stay tuned! Track temperatures and our next rain and/or snow chances with our Local4Casters app.

