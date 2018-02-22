Metro Detroit weather forecast: Brief relief from the rain

DETROIT - The only weather threat Thursday is light snow potential as you travel south this morning.

Parts of Monroe and Lenawee counties will get clipped by a snow maker along the Ohio River this morning with flurries to maybe a light dusting closer to the Ohio Border through mid morning. The rest of us see high clouds from that system to our south creating only partly sunny skies through the morning.

Temps are in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees as you head out early, warming back to near 40 degrees this afternoon with light winds NE 5-12 mph.

Friday forecast

Some potentially tricky wet weather sneaks in here Friday morning with a period of freezing rain or ice possible between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. Friday morning around Metro Detroit. That could be a thin sheet of ice on the roads as you head to work.

Our best hope is for all rain during the morning drive keeping the ice and snow threat away but we’ll keep you posted. Rain showers tomorrow are the better bet during the mid morning into the early afternoon. The rest of tomorrow afternoon will be mostly cloudy and on the dryer side. Temps will bounce back into the mid 40s with winds ESE becoming WSW 5-12 mph.

Weekend forecast

Another weather maker moves in late Saturday, and early Sunday morning. This looks again mainly like rain with temps staying above freezing, but we cannot rule out a little wintry mix Saturday night especially in our North Zone late.

Again, mostly rain Saturday night and early Sunday meaning most of the weekend days are dry. We should see mid 40s Saturday before the rain moves in after dinner. It will be warmer Sunday with tons of sun returning after the morning rain showers move out. Highs will hit 50 degrees Sunday to end the weekend. Track temperatures and our next rain and/or snow chances with our Local4Casters app.

