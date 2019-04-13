Metro Detroit weather forecast: Bright and mild Saturday

Sunshine returns for the first half of the weekend in Metro Detroit. It also starts off mild. Then it becomes chilly and wet. Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates. Saturday morning will be clear and chilly. Temperatures start in the middle and upper 30s. Families and runners going to the Martian Marathon in Dearborn will need to dress warmly.

Sunrise is at 6:56 a.m. ET. Saturday afternoon becomes milder with a west-southwesterly breeze. Highs will be near 60°F. We will have dry weather for people going back-and-forth to Livonia for Bookstock 2019. Saturday evening becomes cooler with clear skies. Temperatures will be in the 50s. Sunset is at 8:12 p.m. ET. Saturday night becomes chillier. We will have increasing clouds as overnight lows dip to the middle and upper 30s. Precipitation moves in from the south. If it arrives early enough Sunday morning, there will be a few bits of sleet or freezing rain. The rest of Sunday becomes wetter as temps rise, and it remains chilly. We will only muster afternoon temperatures barely above 40°F. Drivers must be careful on wet roads and in spots with poor drainage. If you come across any hot water, remember to find an alternate route. Monday will have some morning rain showers. The afternoon will be dry and cool with daytime temperatures reaching the low 50s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and milder. Highs around 60°F. Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation. Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too. The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social. Weather links : Detailed forecast

Radar

Temperatures

School closings

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.